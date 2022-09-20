Woman dead, man arrested after reported stabbing at Canadian Tire store in Mississauga

Police say a woman is dead and a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing inside a Canadian Tire store in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say officers responded to reports a man and woman were injured in a stabbing near Mavis Road and Britannia Road around 6 p.m. Monday.

A police spokesperson said officers arrived and found a woman seriously injured inside the store.

Police say she died at the scene.

They say a man was arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the homicide bureau is investigating.