Woman dies after being hit by car in Niagara Falls and child seriously hurt in Catharines crash

Niagara Regional Police are on the scene of two serious collisions involving pedestrians hit by cars in the region.

The first incident was reported in St. Catharines at 11 a.m. to reports of a child being hit by a car at Glenridge Avenue and Belton Boulevard.

Officers found the child suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics transported the child to an out-of-region hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit are investigating and have Glenridge Road closed at Belton (Southridge entrance) and Glen Morris closed for the investigation.

Niagara Police are also on the scene of a fatal collision in Niagara Falls.

A woman was hit by a car in the area of McLeod Road and Pin Oak Drive just after 1 o'clock today.

She suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

The vehicle that was involved in the collision struck a pole resulting in live wires being exposed.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit have been called to the scene.

McLeod Rd Road between Montrose Road and Kalar Road have closure in place for the investigation.

