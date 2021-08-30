Woman dies after crash in Niagara-On-The-Lake

A woman has died after a crash in Niagara-On-The-Lake.

Niagara Regional Police and EMS were called to the Concession 7 Road and Line 6 Road area for a crash on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m.

A police investigation revealed a 19 year old man was driving a silver Subaru Impreza southbound on Concession 7 Road with a 19 year old woman in the passenger seat.

At the same time, a 39 year old man was driving a black Audi R8 northbound on Line 6 Road with a 36 year old passenger.

The driver of the Subaru was trying to turn onto Line 6 Road when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to hospital with serious injuries while his passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Audi were treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.