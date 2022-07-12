Woman who died while skydiving in Niagara was experienced and performing canopy manoeuvre at time

We are learning about a tragic incident over the weekend at a skydiving centre in Niagara.

Niagara EMS were called to Skydive Burnaby in Wainfleet at 3:30 p.m Sunday afternoon after a woman suffered an 'extreme fall'.

While CPR was attempted, the woman died on scene after suffering 'multi-system trauma'.

Skydive Burnaby says the woman was an experienced skydiver who was conducting a high-performance canopy manoeuvre at the time.

Co-owner of the centre, Tara Pitt, tells CKTB their deepest thoughts are with those who are grieving from the incident and they will be continue to work with authorities on the investigation.

Pitt says it would be inappropriate to comment further.