Woman dies after stabbing in Hamilton, Ont., victims' son facing charges

A 30-year-old Hamilton man is facing a murder charge after an alleged knife attack that left his mother dead and his father injured.

Police say they were called to a home in the city Friday afternoon to respond to a domestic incident.

When officers arrived the man allegedly came out of the house armed with a knife and ran at police.

They say officers discharged both a gun and conducted energy weapon to subdue the man, who was arrested unharmed.

They say when officers entered the home they found Catherine Ambrose and Peter Ambrose, both 63-years-old, with stab wounds.

Catherine Ambrose later died in hospital.

Devon Ambrose faces a number of charges including second degree murder, aggravated assault, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.