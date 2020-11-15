Woman dies after stabbing in Hamilton, Ont., victims' son facing charges
A 30-year-old Hamilton man is facing a murder charge after an alleged knife attack that left his mother dead and his father injured.
Police say they were called to a home in the city Friday afternoon to respond to a domestic incident.
When officers arrived the man allegedly came out of the house armed with a knife and ran at police.
They say officers discharged both a gun and conducted energy weapon to subdue the man, who was arrested unharmed.
They say when officers entered the home they found Catherine Ambrose and Peter Ambrose, both 63-years-old, with stab wounds.
Catherine Ambrose later died in hospital.
Devon Ambrose faces a number of charges including second degree murder, aggravated assault, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.
