Woman dies in crash Saturday night on York Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Niagara Police continue to investigate a crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake that killed a woman and sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night emergency crews were called out to a single vehicle crash on York Road between Concession 1 Road and Concession 2.

The woman was pronounced at the scene while the man was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital.

Police are asking anyone that may have been in the area at the time to come forward with any information.

Also residents with CCTV footage that captures York Road between Concession Road 1 and Concession Road 2 and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera, are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009170 with any relevant information.