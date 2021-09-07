Woman facing assault charge after investigation into confrontations at NOTL horse protests

Niagara Regional Police have charged a woman with assault after a confrontation during a horse protest in Niagara-On-The-Lake last month.

Police were investigating two assault accusations, one of which involved a 17 year old girl on August 14th.

The investigation revealed there was an altercation between the teenager and a 69 year old woman, but there is no evidence that the teen was assaulted.

However, police have determined there is evidence suggesting a 35 year old woman approached a protester and allegedly swatted a cell phone out of her hand.

The victim did not suffer any injuries but Elizabeth Beattie was charged with assault on Saturday.