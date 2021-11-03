Woman facing impaired driving charge after single vehicle collision in Fort Erie
A woman is facing impaired driving charges after refusing to provide a breath sample to Niagara Parks Police.
Officers came across a driver who had hit a tree near Niagara Boulevard in Fort Erie on Monday night around 10 p.m.
The 40 year old woman who was driving was charged with impaired driving, failure/refusal to provide a breath demand, and possession of a schedule 1 substance.
