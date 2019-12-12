Woman falls through ice trying to rescue dog in St.Catharines

A reminder about unstable ice conditions after a woman fell through the ice trying to help her dog in St.Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police tell CKTB it happened shortly before 10am this morning at the Glenridge Quarry site.

Police say the woman ventured out onto the ice to assist her dog who had gone through the ice.

She then broke through the ice into the water.

The dog was able to get out of the water but the woman was not able to at first.

When officers, and EMS arrived she was located on the shoreline.

She was treated for hypothermia and transported to the hospital.