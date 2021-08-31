Woman hit by driver while walking on shoulder of the road in Fort Erie

A woman has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after she was hit by the driver of truck in Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police say the 50 year old woman was walking on the east shoulder of the road in the Niagara River Parkway and Netherby Road area yesterday around 7:30 a.m.

An investigation revealed a 67 year old man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck hit the woman.

The investigation in ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to contact police.