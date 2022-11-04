Woman in critical condition after crash in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are investigating a serious crash in Niagara Falls that left a woman in critical condition.

Emergency officials were called to the area of the QEW overpass on Sodom Road just before 7 a.m. after two vehicles collided on the north side of the overpass.

A Fort Erie woman in her 60s, was found to be in serious condition and is now listed in critical condition in hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Fort Erie man in his 40s, was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

Detectives from the Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted by the Forensic Service Unit were called in to investigate the collision.

Sodom Road over the QEW Hwy. has reoopened after being closed for several hours.