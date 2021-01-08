Woman in hospital with life threatening injuries after St. Catharines hit and run

Police are investigating a hit and run after an 89 year old woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

It happened yesterday just before 6 p.m. in the Queenston Street and Woodburn Avenue area of St. Catharines.

The woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by the driver of a light coloured vehicle.

The driver fled the scene and was last spotted eastbound on Queenston Street.

The collision was captured on video and officers are appealing for anyone else with cameras in that area to review their footage.

Anyone with more information can contact police at (905) 688-4111, ext.1005591