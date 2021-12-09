Woman is dead following daring operation at the brink of American side of Niagara Falls
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew braved poor visibility and frigid rapids to reach a car partly submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, then lowered a rescue swimmer on a hoist who pulled out the driver trapped inside.
The woman did not survive.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Derrian Duryea, a Detroit-based rescue swimmer, spent about two minutes recovering the body from the car as water surged past.
Authorities said Wednesday the lone occupant was a woman in her 60s who lived in the area. It was unclear how the car got into the river.
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK DEC 9better.com boss is "sorry" for 'blundered' Zoom firing of 900 staff. Merck announced a deal with a Whitby-area company to manufacture its new COVID drug in Ontario. Bank of Canada left its interest rate unchanged which means people will continue to see historically low interest rates as we ring in the new year. Apple to be the first company to be valued at $3.0 trillion. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
Great Holiday Food Drive is tomorrow - Betty-Lou Souter Community CareOn December 10th, we’ll be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations all day at Market Square in St. Catharines and other locations throughout Niagara. Let’s stuff the buses and help families in need!
