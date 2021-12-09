Woman is dead following daring operation at the brink of American side of Niagara Falls

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew braved poor visibility and frigid rapids to reach a car partly submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, then lowered a rescue swimmer on a hoist who pulled out the driver trapped inside.

The woman did not survive.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Derrian Duryea, a Detroit-based rescue swimmer, spent about two minutes recovering the body from the car as water surged past.

Authorities said Wednesday the lone occupant was a woman in her 60s who lived in the area. It was unclear how the car got into the river.

