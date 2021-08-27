Woman pronounced deceased after being found unresponsive in water off Sunset Beach

Niagara Regional Police are putting out a thank you after citizens tried to help save the life of a woman at Sunset Beach.

Officers were called after an unresponsive woman was found in the water just off the beach yesterday just before 4 p.m.

When police arrived, bystanders were already trying to resuscitate the woman.

Officers took over and continued CPR efforts until paramedics arrived and the 75 year old St. Catharines woman was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation gives officials reason to believe the woman suffered a medical event just before getting into the water and foul play is not suspected.

A coroner investigation continues.