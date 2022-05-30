Woman robbed and assaulted after parking car in St. Catharines

A woman, who parked her car in St. Catharines, is recovering after being robbed and assaulted.

It happened last Monday, May 23rd, at 10:30 p.m. at a parking lot in the area of Rykert Street and Westdale Drive.

When officers arrived, they found an injured woman, who was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman parked her vehicle and when she was leaving her car, she was approached from behind, and struck multiple times.

The suspect took the woman's purse and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect, who is wanted for robbery, is described as a man, wearing jeans, running shoes, and a hooded sweatshirt.

He was wearing a mask covering his nose and mouth.

Residents with CCTV footage that captures Rykert Street and Westdale Drive and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera, are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009482 with any relevant information.