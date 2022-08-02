Woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over sex assault passes polygraph: Lawyer

The lawyer for a woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault says his client recently passed a polygraph examination.

A statement from Robert Talach of Beckett Personal Injury Lawyers says the result of the polygraph test was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the NHL investigators.

The woman alleged eight players sexually assaulted her following a Hockey Canada gala event in London, Ontario, four years ago.

The woman filed her statement of claim seeking more than $3.5M in damages on April 20th and Hockey Canada settled the case on May 24th.

Details of the settlement are not public and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

Meanwhile, the International Ice Hockey Federation says it has launched an inquiry into Hockey Canada's actions, with the postponed world junior championship set to begin next week in Edmonton.