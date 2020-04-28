Woman who lost children, father in crash says drunk driver granted day parole

A Toronto-area woman whose three children and father died in a horrific car crash says the drunk driver responsible has been granted day parole.

Jennifer Neville-Lake shared the outcome of Marco Muzzo's parole hearing in a Facebook post this afternoon.

In the post, Neville-Lake says despite today's events, ``nothing changes'' for her, neither her children nor her father get to come home.

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children's 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were killed in the September 2015 crash.

The children's grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the collision in Vaughan, Ont.

Muzzo pleaded guilty in 2016 to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two of impaired driving causing bodily harm and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.