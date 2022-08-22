Women's Place of South Niagara has had its dreams answered

It came in the form of a one million dollar donation from local philanthropists Greg and Diane Slaight.

The money will be used to support public education programming to help end gender-based violence and fund the construction of an on-site pet shelter.

That is often a barrier for women wanting to leave an abusive home.

Board president Teresa Quinlin-Murphy says the Slaights' generosity will have an impact on the future of domestic violence services in South Niagara - an impact that its staff only dreamed of before the donation.

In recent years, Women’s Place has been building a strong prevention and public education program, especially during the past year thanks to a temporary grant. Funding for this important work is, however, set to run out next year. With Greg and Diane’s gift, prevention and intervention-based efforts aimed at ending gender-based violence will not only continue but expand in South Niagara.