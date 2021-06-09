Women's Place of South Niagara hosting 50/50 draw as need continues to grow

Somebody will win more than $6,000 through the Women's Place of South Niagara 50/50 draw.

Executive Director Jennifer Gauthier says the funds will go to support their work helping women and children facing abuse and violence in Niagara.

"Because of the pandemic, like everybody knows, our need has never been greater and women and children are at risk. We're really looking for community support. One way you can do that is through our 50/50."

Women's Place of South Niagara runs two shelters, provides outreach support, and offers counselling and education programming.

Tickets are being sold until June 30th through WomensPlace5050.ca

As of June 9th the take home pot is at $6,175, but that will continue to grow until the end of the month.