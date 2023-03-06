Women's Place of South Niagara is now Birchway Niagara
Women's Place of South Niagara is now Birchway Niagara.
The group announcing the name change this past weekend during the Brunch, Bid and Bowl fundraiser.
Click HERE to listen to Executive Director Jennifer Gauthier discuss the name change on Niagara in the Morning.
Birchway will continue to focus on women and children facing violence in the community but will also now be working to provide increased support to male survivors of abuse.
For more information about Birchway Niagara, visit birchway.ca.
-
Blake Secord, Skylon Tower Job Fair March 11th
Skylon Tower’s In-House Job Fair on March 11, 2023 from 11am to 2pm
-
Robert Williamson - One of Grassy Narrows Elders
Robert Williamson speaks with Karl as the UN Special Rapporteur is visiting Canada this week. For more than five decades, the people of the northwestern Ontario Indigenous Anishinaabe community of Grassy Narrows First Nation have been forced to live with the devastating consequences of government indifference to their lives and safety. In the 1960s, the provincial government allowed massive amounts of mercury waste to be dumped into their river system.
-