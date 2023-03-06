Women's Place of South Niagara is now Birchway Niagara.

The group announcing the name change this past weekend during the Brunch, Bid and Bowl fundraiser.

Click HERE to listen to Executive Director Jennifer Gauthier discuss the name change on Niagara in the Morning.

Birchway will continue to focus on women and children facing violence in the community but will also now be working to provide increased support to male survivors of abuse.

For more information about Birchway Niagara, visit birchway.ca.