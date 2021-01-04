Women's Place of South Niagara suspending physical donations for now

Women's Place of South Niagara is putting a hold on physical donations as the pandemic continues.

Executive Director Jennifer Gauthier tells CKTB's Tom McConnell they will protect the health of residents and staff by suspending donations of clothes and toiletries.

Gauthier says financial donations are always welcome on their website.

An online auction will be held to support the women's shelter during the month of March.

The centre provides housing and support to hundreds of women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Both shelters in Welland and Niagara Falls are currently full, but the centre has been using various hotels to house people in need.

