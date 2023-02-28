Women's Place of South Niagara unveiling new name to be more inclusive as it grows

It will be a big weekend for Women’s Place of South Niagara as it hosts a major fundraiser, and also unveils its new name.

Executive Director Jennifer Gauthier tells CKTB their new name will be unveiled following a 'Brunch, Bid and Bowl' fundraising event on Saturday.

The agency provides safe shelter for women and children in Niagara Falls as well as other support services for victims of gender-based violence.

"We've existed as Women's Place of South Niagara since the 1980's. We've gone through a lot of changes recently, consolidated our services under one roof in Niagara Falls, increased our capacity so we can support more women and children in shelter. Our mission has always been to end gender-based violence and so with that, we need to start looking at prevention measures."

She says that means they need to start reaching out to men as abuse impacts everyone and prevention is key.

"Expanding our services to support men, right now we have a public education program that's geared towards men. We are growing and looking to expand our services and Women's Place is not just for women anymore."

She says the shelter will remain a safe place for women and children but we want everyone to feel welcome.

She says the name has served them well over the years, but it's time to grow.

"We have male youths accessing our services, and a place called "Women's Place" is not something they may want to use."

The new name will be unveiled following the 'Brunch, Bid and Bowl' fundraising event on Saturday at Club Italia, and Cataract Bowl.

Click here to find out more about the event.

The shelter offers a 24/7 hotline for people in need of help at 905-356-5800.