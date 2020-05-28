Wonder what gyms will look like when they reopen? Goodlife gave us a glimpse

You may be wondering if you will ever workout in a gym again, and what that would look like - well today, Goodlife gave us a glimpse inside reopening plans.

The Canadian owned company says they are introducing a number of new cleaning practices and protocols and have bought 300 'electrostatic sprayers' to sanitize equipment along with hospital grade sanitizers for high traffic areas.

They say their associates will adopt a “constantly cleaning” mind-set, but gym-goers also will be required to wipe down their equipment BEFORE and AFTER each use.

Protective barriers have been installed at front desks, presentation tables, and consultation areas.

It will be strongly recommended that you book your workouts ahead of time through an app, or you may risk a line-up and walk-ins will only be allowed if the club has available capacity.

All GoodLife workers will be required to wear masks, with the exception of group fitness instructors who are actively teaching a class.

Group fitness classes will be reduced in duration in order to provide necessary time to ensure members can get in and out of the club safely, and the space can be cleaned between classes.

Locker availability will be reduced and cleaned after each use to ensure it is safe for the next member.

Foam rollers, bands and mats will be secured at the front desk and only available upon request.

Some gyms in PEI are to open on June 15th, and New Brunswick and BC gyms will open June 22nd.

It's not clear when Ontario Goodlife's will reopen.

