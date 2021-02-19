Woodstock, ON man says he received death threats from people opposed to COVID restrictions

Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man says he received death threats, harassment and homophobic slurs from people opposed to pandemic restrictions.

Jordan Kent of Woodstock, Ontario, says the ordeal began in late December with a Facebook post.

He wrote about his frustrations with a church in Aylmer, Ontario, that has defied lockdown orders.

He says he was then threatened repeatedly on Facebook, his address was posted online and someone called his employer saying he is a child predator.

He says an officer told him this week to quit Facebook and that the perpetrator would be hard to find.

Kent says police should be holding people accountable and not blaming victims.

Woodstock police say their investigation is ongoing.

