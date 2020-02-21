Work begins to install new barriers and netting on Burgoyne Bridge

Construction is officially underway to install picket barriers and netting on the Burgoyne Bridge in St. Catharines.

Rankin Construction crews are working on installing the new protections along the east side of the bridge after Regional Council voted to add the barriers and netting following several deaths by suicide.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Doctor Mustafa Hirji says studies have shown these barriers work.

"It gives people that momentary pause that helps them maybe take stock of what is happening and maybe go out and seek help."

Hirji also says this year's Public Health budget includes funding for two additional positions focused on suicide prevention.

Lane closures will be in effect at certain times along the bridge and the 406 below during construction

Traffic will be closed in one direction on the bridge until the project wraps up in May of 2020.