Work on the West Street bridge will start on September 7th, not the 1st
The city of Port Colborne says the work on the West Street extension bridge will start September 7th, not the 1st - as previously communicated.
Starting on Tuesday, September 7th, Rankin Construction Inc. is scheduled to begin construction on the West Street extension bridge on behalf of the St. Lawrence Seaway.
Work is expected to be done by December.
West Street will be closed between Clarence Street and Park Street, with detour and road closure signs posted.
Local storefront businesses will remain open and have been notified of the road closure.
Alternative parking spots for individuals looking to access the West Street storefronts can be found on Clarence Street.
-
ROUNDTABLE Robin McPherson and Stephen MurdochROUNDTABLE Robin McPherson and Stephen Murdoch
-
Dissecting the COVID Alert app, was it good?Matt talks to Tech Analyst Carmi Levy about the latest independent analysis of the federal government’s COVID Alert smartphone app and why it wasn't as successful as it should have been
-
Annual #WeAreLakeErie Day to safeguard waterways like Lake ErieMatt talks to Raj Gill - Great Lakes program Director, Canadian fresh water alliance who's working to pressure governments to protect the lake for the benefit of future generations.