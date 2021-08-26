Work on the West Street bridge will start on September 7th, not the 1st

The city of Port Colborne says the work on the West Street extension bridge will start September 7th, not the 1st - as previously communicated.

Starting on Tuesday, September 7th, Rankin Construction Inc. is scheduled to begin construction on the West Street extension bridge on behalf of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Work is expected to be done by December.

West Street will be closed between Clarence Street and Park Street, with detour and road closure signs posted.

Local storefront businesses will remain open and have been notified of the road closure.

Alternative parking spots for individuals looking to access the West Street storefronts can be found on Clarence Street.