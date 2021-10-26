Work on Welland parks delayed by supply issues

Work on several Welland parks is being delayed due to supply issues.

Construction at Chippawa, Cooks Mills, Elmwood, and Glenwood is behind schedule by four-to-six weeks.

Director of Community Services Rob Axiak says they have heard of many projects experiencing similar delays due to a lack of available materials.

Excavation, drainage, and concrete work at Chippawa Park begins later this month while the same work at Cooks Mills, Elmwood, and Glenwood is slated to start next month.

Play equipment will be installed at Chippawa Park in February or March while the installation at the other three parks is expected in May or June. Landscaping and rubber surfacing will follow.

Meanwhile, Sparrow Meadows Park is currently in the design phase. A rendering is posted on the City's YourChannel website for public input. Construction is scheduled to start in the spring and wrap up by next fall.