Work progressing for Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games facilities

Work on the Canada Summer Games facilities is progressing well.

During an update to St. Catharines council last night, chair of the host society Doug Hamilton said Canada Games Park near Brock University is about 75 percent complete.

The arena floors have now been poured and are curing and construction oversight for has transitioned to the Niagara Region.

Meanwhile work at the Henley Rowing Centre is expected to finish this fall as scaffolding has gone up, and the roof and walls will soon follow.

Once complete, it will be a net zero energy and carbon facility.

Council agreed to waive $36,000 in permit fees so the money can be reinvested into the facility and equipment needs. The money will come form the Civic Project Fund.

City council voted that the CAO or a staff person designated by the CAO be appointed to the Canada Summer Games Park Consortium Wokring and Management Committees to represent the city.

That person would be authorized to sign and execute agreements on behalf of the city.