Work progressing on two new fire halls in Welland

Work on the two new fire halls in Welland is progressing.

Members of council and representatives for Welland Fire and Emergency Services recently toured the construction projects that are on track to wrap up next spring.

The new Fire Station 1 will be at 400 East Main Street, the former Atlas Steels property, while the new Fire Station 2 building will be at 636 King Street behind the current site of the fire station headquarters.

Once complete, Fire Station 1 will include a training tower and serve as the headquarters for operations, staff, and volunteer firefighters.

The two buildings are expected to cost around $18 million.