Work Safe Twerk Safe wants strip clubs reopened
An advocacy group representing Ontario strippers wants a judge to declare the province's closure of all strip clubs in response to COVID-19 unconstitutional.
In papers filed in court yesterday, the group Work Safe Twerk Safe says the move unfairly targets strippers
They note restaurants and bars have experienced outbreaks of COVID but were not closed en masse.
The group claims the move was politically motivated after outbreaks at two Toronto strip clubs in August and September were sensationalized by the media.
And they add the government failed to consider other reasonable options.
