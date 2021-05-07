Worker at Hamilton Farmers' Market tests positive for COVID-19
Someone working at the Hamilton Farmers' Market has tested positive for COVID-19.
The person last worked at a stall at the market on April 30th and is currently in self-isolation.
The infected person was masked while on site and adhered to all physical distancing measures, but the City of Hamilton is putting out a notice out of an abundance of caution.
The market has been thoroughly cleaned and there will be no interruption to regular hours of operation.
