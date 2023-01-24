Worker at St. Catharines GM Plant suffers serious injuries on the job

A man in his 50s working at the GM Plant in St. Catharines suffered serious injuries on the job today.

At 10:20 a.m. police and emergency officials were called to the GM Plant on Glendale Avenue for a report of an injured worker.



When officers arrived on scene the man was being treated by Niagara EMS paramedics for serious injuries.

Ornge Air Ambulance attended the scene and transported the worker to an out-of-region hospital.



The circumstances of the injury remains under investigation.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and has started an investigation.