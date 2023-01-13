Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fire
A St. Catharines man in his 30's has died after a fire at a hazardous waste facility in the Port Weller area.
Niagara Regional Police Inspector Rob LaPlante says his identity has not been released as next of kin are still being notified.
The fire broke at Ssonix Products on Keefer Rd. yesterday morning at 6:30.
The blaze was put out and evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes.
The only worker inside the facility when the fire broke out was taken to hospital with serious burns before he died.
Office of the Fire Marshal Operations Manager Jeff Tebby says emergency crews are working to make the site safe so its investigators can begin determining the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.
St. Catharines Fire Chief Dave Upper says he anticipates the investigation with partner agencies will take seven to 10 days and they are asking the public and media to stay away from the scene.
Watch today's entire news conference by clicking here.
-
1 Dish 1 Mic - Full Episode - Jan 14
1 Dish 1 Mic - Full Episode - Jan 14
-
1 Dish 1 Mic - Jani Lauzon - w/ Karl Dockstader
FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre presents:
Paper Canoe Projects: Prophecy Fog, created and performed by Jani Lauzon -
Fri Jan 27 at 1pm and 7pm
Sat Jan 28 at 2pm
Robertson Theatre at the FirstOntario PAC, 250 St. Paul Street in downtown St. Catharines
For more info and tix visit www.firstontariopac.ca or call the box office at 905-688-0722
-
NSR - Jan 14 - Steve Christie - former Buffalo Bills kicker w/ Rod Mawhood
Steve Christie - former Buffalo Bills kicker