Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fire

A St. Catharines man in his 30's has died after a fire at a hazardous waste facility in the Port Weller area.

Niagara Regional Police Inspector Rob LaPlante says his identity has not been released as next of kin are still being notified.

The fire broke at Ssonix Products on Keefer Rd. yesterday morning at 6:30.

The blaze was put out and evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes.

The only worker inside the facility when the fire broke out was taken to hospital with serious burns before he died.

Office of the Fire Marshal Operations Manager Jeff Tebby says emergency crews are working to make the site safe so its investigators can begin determining the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.

St. Catharines Fire Chief Dave Upper says he anticipates the investigation with partner agencies will take seven to 10 days and they are asking the public and media to stay away from the scene.

