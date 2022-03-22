Workers back on the job at noon after CP Rail and union agree to final arbitration

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and the union representing 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers say they have agreed to final and binding arbitration to end a work stoppage.

Workers will return to the job today at noon local time.

In a statement issued early Tuesday morning, Teamsters Canada Rail Conference spokesperson Dave Fulton says while arbitration was not the preferred method, TCRC was able to negotiate terms and conditions that were in the best interest of its members, with wages and pensions still stumbling blocks.

He notes the decision to agree to final and binding arbitration was not taken lightly.

CP President and CEO Keith Creel says in a statement the agreement enables the railway to resume essential services for customers and the North American supply chain.

In a tweet, Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan thanked the two sides, posting -- quote -- ``I congratulate the parties for staying at the table and coming to a resolution with the help of federal mediators.''

In a later statement, O'Regan says the outcome -- quote -- ``is further evidence that when employers and unions work together, we get the best results for Canadians and our economy.

