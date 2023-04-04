Workers from Community Living Port Colborne-Wainfleet to hold pickets tomorrow

Striking developmental service workers will walk the picket lines in Port Colborne tomorrow.

After more than a year of bargaining between the roughly 100 members in CUPE 2276 and Community Living Port Colborne-Wainfleet (CLPCW), talks broke down last week.

The one main issue outstanding is what workers say is being stuck on shift for hours, and sometimes days on end.

“We call it being ‘stuck on shift.’ What it really means is you never know when you will be able to go home. You go in for an eight-hour day but if no one is there to relieve you and look after the people in your care, you can’t go home. You can be stuck there for hours and at times days,” explains Liz Reed, CUPE 2276 President.

“We can have kids waiting to be picked up or parents who need care. But our employer refuses to make the investments needed to ensure our unionized front line staff can work a reasonable schedule or guarantee that those who are forced to stay are compensated fairly.”

Workers will be holding pickets at 545 Northland Ave (the corner of Northland Avenue and West Side Road) and 750 Fielden Ave (at Highway 3) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. tomorrow.

Meantime, CEO of Community Living Port Colborne-Wainfleet, Joanna Mataya, tells CKTB that according to her knowledge there has only ever been two staff members who stayed for more than twenty-four hours.

"That occurred during the huge storm we had over Christmas when roads were closed. This was exceedingly unusual and management bent over backwards trying to get replacement staff in but couldn’t even get to staff homes to pick them up due to the road closures. Given the exceedingly rare nature of this situation we paid double overtime."

Mataya says they have been actively recruiting additional staff to increase the pool of available employees and reduce short staffing situations, including working with Niagara College.

"The union is demanding that we force managers to backfill, even before 3rd party agency staff. Our managers already work full-time Monday to Friday and are on-call 5 nights a week, as well as many weekends. We have very few managers – there is no practical way that they could backfill and meet all of their duties. The union also demanded that CLPCW pay union dues anytime that 3rd party agency staff or managers backfill. We have attempted to address all of the unions demands to avoid a strike, but these last-minute demands are not things that we can agree to."

According to Mataya community members, colleagues, third party agency staff, and former employees are working in the facilities during the strike.