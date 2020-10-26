Working a second job is more costly for some than others

For those of you who work a second job, have you ever wondered if its worth it?

It may not be.

Newly released documents from the federal Finance Department show that workers near the bottom of the income ladder are hit hardest by the taxman for extra earnings.

In fact workers who make between $25 and $34,000, lost $413 dollars for every $1,000 in extra earnings.

That is the highest clawback of any income level.

And the documents also reveal, besides paying more in taxes, making more money can also mean losing out on other benefits aimed at alleviating poverty.