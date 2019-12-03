Working out the kinks in Niagara's new bi-weekly garbage collection plan

As Niagara residents continue to come to terms with the idea of bi-weekly garbage collection, officials are working out issues behind the scenes.

Program Manager with Waste Policy and Planning at Niagara Region, Brad Whitelaw tells CKTB they are recommending that diapers and medical waste be allowed to be placed at the curb weekly for pickup next fall when Niagara's garbage pick-up moves to every two weeks.

The exemption still needs to be approved by Regional Council and you need to be approved for the weekly pickup by contacting the region.

Parents with two children in diapers under the age of 4, and licensed daycares would qualify for weekly pick-up.

Parents with 3 or more children under the age of 4 would be allowed to put out two bags weekly.

People living with a medical condition that results in additional garbage, or group homes operating out of a household, would also be exempt and allowed to place an additional bag at the curb.

Diapers need to be placed in a clear bag and medical exemptions can be in an opaque bag with a medical waste sticker.

Regional Council will vote on the exemptions on December 12th.