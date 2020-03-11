World Health Organization calls COVID-19 a pandemic
The virus making its way around the world has now officially been declared a 'pandemic.'
The World Health Organization has declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.
The assessment comes as Italy is weighing even tighter restrictions on daily life and has announced billions in financial relief to soften economic fallouts from the coronavirus.
The death toll in Italy has risen to 631.
In the U.S., more than 1,000 people have been infected.
In Canada there are 101 confirmed cases.
We learned today that a doctor in Hamilton who was treating patients on Monday has tested positive for the virus.
The Canadian government has unveiled its plan to deal with COVID-19. Click here for details on it.
