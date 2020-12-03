World marks International Day for Persons with Disabilities

Today the world will mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

The United Nations observance began in 1992 to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

As the world continues to grapple with COVID-19, this year's recognition is particularly poignant.

According to A UN release, people with disabilities are among the hardest hit in terms of fatalities due to the pandemic as pre-existing inequalities deepen.

Secretary-General of the UN António Guterres states,"As the world recovers from the pandemic, we must ensure that the aspirations and rights of persons with disabilities are included and accounted for in an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 world. This vision will only be achieved through active consultation with persons with disabilities and their representative organizations."