World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic

Holocaust survivors and politicians warned Thursday about the resurgence of antisemitism and Holocaust denial as the world remembered Nazi atrocities and commemorated the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Commemorations are taking place amid a rise of antisemitism that gained traction during lockdowns as the pandemic exacerbated hatred online.

Due to the pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day events were being held online this year again.

A small ceremony, however, was to take place at the site of the former Auschwitz death camp.

