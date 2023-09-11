World's largest rubber duck returns to Toronto's harbourfront this weekend

The world’s largest rubber duck is set to return to Toronto this weekend.

The 60-foot-tall, 14.5 tonne inflatable bird, sometimes called Mama Duck, will make an appearance at the Toronto Waterfront Festival on September 16th and 17th.

The last time Mama Duck was featured was in 2017, when the duck made a splash in Toronto for Canada’s 150th anniversary.

In addition to Mama Duck, who is appearing on land this year for closer access, the festival will have large activations from the Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Navy, and Live Green Toronto.

The festival will also have a DJ booth, delicious eats from a number of local food trucks, and sponsor giveaways and activities.