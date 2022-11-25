Worries that RSV will hit Canada's senior population next

Doctors are concerned seniors will be the next wave of patients hospitalized with the respiratory illness RSV.

Pediatric hospitals have been treating large numbers of young patients for RSV in recent weeks, and the virus' high rates are also putting seniors at risk.

Health Canada says it's reviewing a potential vaccine to protect seniors against RSV.

The Canada Research Chair in Aging and Immunity is recommending Canadians wear masks and not visit older loved ones while feeling unwell, to help stop the spread of RSV to seniors.