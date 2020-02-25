Worst of the storm expected Wednesday night in Niagara: Weather Network

A snap back into winter weather for Niagara this week, with a special weather statement in effect.

Environment Canada says rain will turn into snow this evening with about 2 cm expected to fall overnight.

Heavier snow is expected Wednesday afternoon before changing to freezing rain or rain later in the afternoon.

Some areas may receive several hours of freezing rain before changing to flurries Wednesday night.

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm are possible by Thursday morning in areas where the precipitation falls primarily as snow.

The Weather Network's Doug Gillham tells CKTB's Matt Holmes the worst of the storm will come Wednesday night, and by the time we get to Thursday morning, we will have a lot of shovelling to do with around 15 cm of snow to deal with.

He says the snowfall will stick around until the end of the weekend with temperatures sitting below the freezing mark.

This precipitation is the result of a low pressure system from the central United States that is forecast to track over Eastern Ontario Wednesday night.