WrappedInCourage campaign begins

People across Ontario are being asked what being 'wrapped in courage' means to them as Women Abuse Prevention Month begins.

Gillian's Place will once again take part in the yearly campaign featuring distinctive purple scarves.

This year, the scarves and ties will be sold online due to COVID-19 protocols.

Supporters can also make a $5 - $25 donation to Ontario shelters by texting COURAGE to 41010.

Niagara residents are encouraged to wear their scarves and send Gillian's Place a 30 second video explaining what 'wrapped in courage' means to them. Submissions are due by November 17th.

A special Facebook frame will also be available.

Gillian's Place officials say every 11 days a woman or child is killed by a man they know.

Statistics show 1 in 3 women will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime.