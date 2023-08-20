Yellowknife veterinarians ensuring animal safety during evacuations

Yellowknife veterinarian Michelle Tuma has been working around the clock to ensure that animals are safe as the Northwest Territories faces an unprecedented wildfire season.

More than 20-thousand people from the capital city were given an evacuation order this week, packing their belongings and driving south or flying out.

Tuma says Veterinarians Without Borders is providing free crates for people to fly with pets and is supporting those animals left behind.

Once people with pets get south, not every evacuation centre or hotel allows animals.

Parachutes for Pets in Calgary is preparing to support evacuees with their animal companions, whether that's by providing accommodation, harnesses or pet medicine.