Yes! You can take kids tobogganing during Ontario's lockdown, but no skiing

Can you take the kids to go tobogganing during Ontario's province-wide lockdown?

Accord to the Ontario government- yes, but you have to stay two metres away from people outside of your household.

The list of permitted outdoor recreational amenities includes tobogganing hills and skating trails.

Ski hills are not allowed to operate.

The government is also allowing outdoor soccer, football, sports fields, tennis, platform tennis, table tennis, pickleball courts, basketball courts, BMX parks, skate parks, golf courses, driving ranges, frisbee golf locations, cycling track, bike trails, horse riding facilities, shooting ranges, ice rinks, snowmobile, cross country, dogsledding, ice-skating, snow-shoe trails, playgrounds, and portions of parks or recreational areas containing outdoor fitness equipment to remain open.

A permitted outdoor recreational amenity may only open if physical distance of at least two metres from other person using the amenity (excluding members of the same household) can be maintained.

Team sports, or other sports or games where people may come within two metres of each other, are not practiced or played within the amenity.

Any locker rooms, change rooms, showers and clubhouses remain closed, except to the extent they provide access to equipment storage, a washroom or a portion of the amenity that is used to provide first aid.