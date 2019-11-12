Yesterday's storm will go down in the history books in Niagara
Environment Canada says November 11th 2019 will go down in the history books.
Peter Kimbell tells CKTB Niagara and Hamilton areas were hit the hardest, and it's safe to say most areas received 15-25 cm.
He says the highest accumulation was reported in Grimsby with 23.6 cm of the white stuff.
The last major storm we received in Niagara on November 11th was back in 1933, when we were hit 12 cm of snow.
