YMCA close to finalizing sale of St. Catharines building

The Walker Family YMCA in St. Catharines is set to change hands.

The YMCA of Niagara say they are in the final stages of a sale to Atria Development Corporation.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says, “The purchase of this property by Atria Development will be a win-win for our St. Catharines community, providing the opportunity to develop quality purpose built-rental and condominium units and creatively explore new ways to leverage this asset as an ongoing “Centre of Community” for future residences and programming. We look forward to ongoing discussions”

Atria Development Corporation are currently working a the redevelopment of a YMCA building in Peterborough.

The 27 year old Walker Family YMCA was put up for sale in March and hadn't been open since December, 2020.