YMCA in negotiations with potential buyer in conditional review stage for Walker building

YMCA Niagara continues to explore options for the future of programming in St. Catharines as a potential buyer for the Walker Family building is in a conditional review stage.

YMCA Niagara CEO Steven Chuang could not divulge the details on the ongoing discussions, but says if the building is sold, it does not mean the end of YMCA programming in the city.

"When the building does get sold the proceeds will allow us to reassess the conditions of health, fitness, aquatics, and whole recreational programming in St. Catharines and the whole Niagara region, and how to reinvest back into a new post-COVID world."

He has hopes the ongoing discussions will end in a 'win' for all involved. "If there's a possibility to keep some or all parts of the Walker YMCA facility intact and continue to provide the community benefits that would be great news for all. That is our hope and that's part of this process that we're going through until the fall of 2021."

Some of the options currently being considered include a smaller St. Catharines branch or offering separate facilities with gym and fitness equipment in one place and pool access in another. Chuang says another option would have the YMCA no longer offer a pool, but instead work on a partnership through the city's new Aquatic Facility Master Plan.

City council is moving forward with the Aquatics Master Plan with an approach that would include the creation of a new indoor pool facility.

Earlier this week, city council passed a motion restating their interest in keeping the Walker Family YMCA open to the public.

