YMCA summer camps in Niagara cancelled

The YMCA of Niagara has announced the cancellation of summer camp programs.

Officials say based on the latest COVID-19 developments and recommendations by local and regional health officials, they have decided to cancel previously scheduled 2020 summer camp programs in Niagara.

They say all families who have paid camp fees will receive a full refund.

